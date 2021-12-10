Kenya: Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital to Offer Air Evacuation Services

10 December 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital will from next year have a helicopter landing pad for emergency medical evacuations, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has said.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the hospital yesterday, NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi announced that inspections and approvals for the air evacuations services have been done by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and the Kenya Airforce.

He said the service will help save lives which are lost due to failure to access medical attention on time because of Nairobi's traffic jams.

Traffic snarl-ups, the NMS boss explained, often hinder road ambulances used by most healthcare providers.

In Nairobi, only Aga Khan, Nairobi West, and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital are capable of offering air evacuation services.

Other hospitals usually employ the services of the Amref Flying Doctors.

