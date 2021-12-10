Sudan: Schools Closed in El Gedaref As Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Are On the Rise

10 December 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref — The El Gedaref state government announced the closure of schools for a period of two weeks starting yesterday, Thursday, after ab increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The decision was issued by a joint meeting between the state government, the Security Committee, and the Technical Committee for Health Emergencies. It excluded the third grade, the eighth grade, and the first grade intermediate.

The meeting decided to organise markets in localities, prevent hookah use in amusement parks and other places, direct people to abide by the application of health requirements to prevent the spread of the disease, and to oblige workers in government facilities and those who deal with them to wear a face mask.

A school closure had been considered earlier this month in Sennar and on November 30 the government of White Nile state closed all educational institutions in the state until December 14 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

