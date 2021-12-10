Ghana: Fisheries Minister Cuts Sod for Construction of U.S.$9.76 Million Aquaculture Centre

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has cut the sod for the construction of 9.76 million dollars National Aquaculture Centre and Commercial Farm Project at Amrahia Dairy Farm, in the Greater Accra Region.

The aim of the project is to train and equip youth who are interested in aquaculture production, especially university graduates to produce 50,000 metric tonnes of fish in the next five years.

In an interaction with the media, the Minister disclosed the Centre would comprise indoor structures, classrooms, students and staff accommodation, mechanic workshop, warehouses and cold storage, a storage facility for chemicals and inputs, water reservoir, power station offices, and car park.

She said the Centre, apart from providing job opportunities for the youth, forms part of the government efforts to bridge the gap between domestic fish demand and supply.

She disclosed that the selection criteria for the trainees would be made public and special attention would be given to qualified youth in the fisheries sector.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months and train 300 aquaculture entrepreneurs in five years.