Ghana: Fisheries Minister Cuts Sod for Construction of U.S.$9.76 Million Aquaculture Centre

10 December 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Ganyo Gerald

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has cut the sod for the construction of 9.76 million dollars National Aquaculture Centre and Commercial Farm Project at Amrahia Dairy Farm, in the Greater Accra Region.

The aim of the project is to train and equip youth who are interested in aquaculture production, especially university graduates to produce 50,000 metric tonnes of fish in the next five years.

In an interaction with the media, the Minister disclosed the Centre would comprise indoor structures, classrooms, students and staff accommodation, mechanic workshop, warehouses and cold storage, a storage facility for chemicals and inputs, water reservoir, power station offices, and car park.

She said the Centre, apart from providing job opportunities for the youth, forms part of the government efforts to bridge the gap between domestic fish demand and supply.

She disclosed that the selection criteria for the trainees would be made public and special attention would be given to qualified youth in the fisheries sector.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months and train 300 aquaculture entrepreneurs in five years.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X