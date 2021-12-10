Tunisia: 'We Look Forward to Active Participation in 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers - Taher Andrabi

Tunis/Tunisia — Pakistan's Ambassador to Tunisia Taher Andrabi voiced confidence in the efforts that Tunisia will exert at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on December 19 in Islamabad, to reach resolutions to alleviate the humanitarian situation of the Afghan people and galvanize international support for them.

Andrabi said during a press briefing Thursday, that he looks forward to the participation of Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi in the Extraordinary Session, which will be preceded by a Senior Official Meeting on December 18 to determine the needs and assistance required.

Tunisia has been invited as it is a prominent member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and has the experience and wisdom to contribute effectively to this meeting and come up with recommendations and resolutions that will convince the international community and donor countries of the need to intervene to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, he specified.

The meeting, which was convened by Saudi Arabia as the OIC President and welcomed by Pakistan, is expected to be attended by all OIC Member and Observer States, the UN system, International Financial Institutions and some non-member States including the UN Security Council 5 permanent members (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States).

The goal is to draw the attention of the international community that the unfolding situation in Afghanistan is not only a humanitarian challenge but could also exacerbate the security situation, spurring instability, causing mass exodus of refugees, and adversely affecting regional and international peace and security, argued the ambassador.

Andrabi recalled that in January 1980, Pakistan had hosted the 1st Extraordinary Session of the OIC foreign ministers on the situation in Afghanistan, and now 42 years later it is holding the same meeting in a bid to play a part in containing and reversing the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially in terms of food shortages, displacement of people and potential economic collapse.

According to the United Nations' estimates, 38 million Afghans or 60% of the total population, are now at risk of famine and 3 million Afghan children are facing malnutrition, added to that the upcoming harsh winter which will further worsen the health and living conditions of the population and could aggravate into the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The ambassador explained that the difficult humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, regardless of the position of those who govern (Islamabad has not officially recognised the Taliban rule), today calls for urgent intervention and for not repeating the past mistakes in abandoning the people of Afghanistan.

He indicated that his country counts on the full support of the OIC member States and the international community to provide the necessary support to the Afghan people, pointing out that the Extraordinary Session will be an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of these people.

Concrete pledges by the international community including the OIC Member States of financial and in-kind support would be important, he concluded.