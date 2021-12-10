Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 35,000 Jabs Administered On Dec. 9

Tunis/Tunisia — 35.778 COVID-19 jabs were administered on December 8, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Figures show 5,306,722 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,079,904 who got two doses and 1,226,818 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered till December 9 reached 10,894,050, and that of people registered on the Evax.tn platform to book jab appointments hit 7,181,387.