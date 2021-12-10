Tunisia Will Soon Start Negotiations With IMF - Finmin

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia will soon start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri announced, adding that consultations between the Tunisian government and the Bretton Woods Institution have already commenced.

She voiced wish in a statement to the media on the occasion of the opening, Thursday evening, of the 35th edition of the Business Days, to reach an agreement with the IMF.

Boughdiri explained that "the measures that the government is working on today should boost growth, encourage investment and support enterprises facing difficulties due to the difficult economic and financial situation in the country."

In this regard, the minister argued that enterprises affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be covered by the measures in the 2022 Finance Law.

"The Ministry of Finance is endeavouring to identify solutions to the difficult economic situation and the situation of public finances that the country is undergoing, while preparing a programme for major reforms," she pointed out.

She said that the 2022 Finance Law (FL) targets the raising of financial resources for the budget without increasing the tax burden, neither directly nor indirectly on individuals and enterprises.

The 2022 FL also includes measures for tax reforms, combating smuggling and the parallel economy, and digitising the administration and encouraging electronic payments.

The 35th edition of the Business Days is held December 9-11 in Sousse, under the theme: "Business and the Republic: A Shared Reconstruction."