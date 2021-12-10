Liberia: LWSC Launches 100 Day Action Plan With Support From World Bank

Monrovia — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation with support from the World Bank has launched its one hundred Days revenue collection action plan .

The LWSC 100 day revenue collection Action plan is intended to empower the Corporation for the purpose of increased revenue generation with the aim of reviving the corporation for sustainability.

The World Bank sponsored LWSC 100 day Action plan will see the corporation carryout robust activities with respect to cleaning of its customer database, billing and revenue collection .

Speaking during the launch , the Water supply and sanitation specialist of the World Bank Geraldus Soppe indicated that his institution is committed to ensure that LWSC can once again become vibrant .

" We will love to see this Corporation become self-sustaining and vibrant, having more pumping hours and reSponding to the daily challenges from the field"; Soppe added.

According to the World Bank official ,the bank has keen Interest in ensuring that the Corporation is efficient in terms of service delivery and robust in mitigating production and supply challenges .

"As we launch this 100 days action plan, I want to assure the people of Liberia that the bank will continue to stand by them by supporting the Liberia water and sewer corporation"; Soppe noted.

The world Bank official then disclosed that about forty million (40m) united states dollars has been approved over for the transformation of the LWSC .

" Today in Liberia , under the forty million dollars (40m) allotment, the World Bank is sponsoring the construction of a brand new thirty six inch (36) transmission pipeline running from the LWSC fish market gantry in sinkor to its Newport street booster station and the construction of a one million gallons (1m) water reservoir in the red hill community in Paynesville"; Mr. Soppe disclosed.

The two ongoing projects will see residents of central Monrovia and red hill community in Paynesville receive pipe-borne water for the first time in over twenty years .

According to the world bank water supply and sanitation specialist, the bank will also support the LWSC 100 day action plan on the areas of water and sewerage transformation ; something he believes will propel the corporation to self - sufficiency considering the expected rise in revenue generation .

For his part , the managing Director of the Liberia water and sewer corporation Duannah Kamara lauded the bank for its continuous support to the people of the Liberia not just the LWSC.

According to MD Kamara, the signing of the partnership with the world banks for its 100 day action plan is the dawning of a new day as it is the desire of every LWSC staff to work tirelessly in achieving the 100 day action plan .

"Today is a new day on the history of LWSC; it is a time for work, work and work; not play; not dishonesty but work"; MD Kamara told his staff.

According to Mr. Kamara, the World bank has come to help his institution and it is equally important that the institution helps itself by and thru the employees.

"The bank had come to provide us the necessary support for our 100 day revenue generation action plan; lee all of us embrace this project and ensure that is successful "; he added.

The Liberia water and sewer corporation boss then called on his workers to be more proactive, honest and disciplined if the bank's efforts are to be impactful.

"As you all are aware, the bank is already constructing two projects simultaneously for us ; this is indeed big help that demands our commitment and dedication," Kamara noted.

The Liberia water and sewer corporation 100 day action plan immediately kicked off on Tuesday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with several owners of commercial wells and boreholes .

Under the agreement, owners of commercial wells and boreholes including hotels, water and beverages companies will pay bare minimum for the operation and licensing of their facilities.