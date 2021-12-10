Liberia: 'General Broh' Apologizes to House for Not Honoring Invitation Owing to Medical Issues

Monrovia — The embattled Director General of the General Service Agency, Madam Mary Broh has apologized to the House of Representatives for her failure to honor plenary's invitation on Tuesday.

In a communication to Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Madam Broh acknowledged receipt of the plenary's invitation but could not attend due to medical reasons; something she said was beyond her control.

"May I express my regret for not appearing to this Honorable House in session, and use this medium to apologize for whatsoever inconvenience this my absence may cause," she said.

She used the medium to ask plenary to postpone her hearing until she fully recovers at which she will be available.

The Plenary, in response to the communication, decided through a majority vote to grant her request after she provides proof of her medical condition by physicians or doctors attending to her.

Madam Broh's somber communication to the House, asking for mercy was in stark contrast to the action exhibited by her and her team on Tuesday.

Madam Broh, as head of the Citizens Engagement Board (CEB), and her team had been summoned by the House of Representatives for allegedly whipping and handcuffing Residents during her routine Clean-up exercise. However, as the House anticipated her appearance that very morning, she led the group, predominately women, dressed in traditional attires and carrying brooms, to the entrance of the Capitol and began singing and gesturing that the building was filthy and the lawmakers should clean it.

The scene soon turned into a mini festival as the women all pointed towards the Capitol and sang, "Mary Broh will Clean your Building"; while Madam Broh, face painted with what looks like a muddy chalk, danced to the sound of the music and the drum.

The action angered members of the House, and when the assembled in plenary later that day, voted unanimously to re-summoned the Madam Broh, requesting her to appear with her lawyer to show why she should not be held in contempt over her refusal to appear before plenary.

Proffering the motion, Rep. Beyan Howard (District #5, Lofa County) said, "So Hon. Speaker, colleagues, I think the action by the CEB head and team is something that we should not take likely if we are to avoid reoccurrence. And so, it will be prudent that Madam Broh be made to reappear this Thursday along with her lawyers to explain reason behind her action."

Rep. Howard said Madam Broh and team's refusal to honor the plenary's citation was an affront and gross disrespect to the people's Representatives. The lawmakers also said Madam Broh and her team's action on Tuesday impeded their work.

Some of the lawmakers maintained their grounds on Thursday during the debate over her communication. Rep. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis (District #4, Montserrado County) said, before honoring her excuse, Madam Broh should present evidence that shows she was actually ill because contrary to her excuse, there were lots of evidence showing she was not saying the truth. She accused Rep. Dixon Wlawee Sebo and majority members of the House of shielding Madam Broh because she is a member of the ruling party.

She was backed by Reps. Thomas Goshua (District #5, Grand Bassa County) and Emerson Kamara (District #3, Grand Cape Mount). who said Madam Broh displayed sheer arrogance against the lawmakers.

Mayor Koijee, Ambassador Endee Plea for Broh

Meanwhile, Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, along with the Co-chairperson of the CEB, Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee led the team in begging the plenary for pardon.

Mayor Koijee said, the CEB has the mandate to work with all of counties, promoting clean heath.