Liberian to Participate in Youth Town Hall At U.S. Summit for Democracy

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Liberia announced today that Sonnie Christine Lawrence, a 2019 fellow of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, will virtually participate in the Youth Town Hall at the Summit for Democracy on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Sonnie is one of ten African participants invited to participate in the Youth Town Hall, which will be chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden and moderated by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The Town Hall will focus on the official summit themes of democracy, anti-corruption, and human rights. It will provide the White House with youth perspectives on Summit For Democracy topics.

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting the Summit for Democracy to bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.

The Summit for Democracy is also focused on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and provides a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.