Ethiopia: Police Detain Terara Network Founder and Editor-in-Chief Tamerat Negera

Addis Abeba — Terara Network Editor-in-Chief Tamrat Negera was taken from his home by the police this morning, the YouTube based media network said in a statement.

"Journalist Tamrat was told he was wanted for questioning and was taken from his residence around 10: 30 AM this morning," his wife Selam Belay told Addis Standard. "He was told that he was needed for questioning and then taken to the police station," Selam said.

The police have searched his residence and his office and confiscated all media equipment that they said were needed for information. Among the equipment the police confiscated included laptops, computers, audio recorders, flash memory, and other media tools, the statement further said.

Journalist Tamrat was taken to the Addis Abeba Police Commission's Sostegna Police Station. The police have provided no explanation so far as to why Tamerat has been arrested, according to his wife.

Addis Standard reached out to the spokesperson of the Federal police Commander Jeylan Abdi to ask the reason for Tamrat's arrest. He declined to comment and referred the question to the Addis Abeba police commission. Addis Standard's several attempts to speak to the spokesperson of the commission Commander Fasika Fanta were to no avail.AS