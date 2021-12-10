Ghana: Justice for Ghana Group Protests Against 1.75 Percent E-Levy

It took over an hour for an agreement to be reached between the Justice For Ghana (JFG) protesters and security personnel at the entrance of Parliament House when the group besieged the complexity to present its petition for scrapping the 1.75 per cent E-Levy on electronic transactions at the forecourt of Parliament.

Resisting to present its petition at the entrance of the House in Accra yesterday, there was a hold-up at the main gate amidst chants and rants because the demonstrators insisted that they would rather present the petition at the House's forecourt.

Efforts of the Parliament's Majority Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, to receive the petition on behalf of Parliament was futile as they still insisted to present the petition at the forecourt.

Instead, they laid on the lawn at the entrance of the Parliament House, stating that "they will be there until they are allowed entry to the forecourt to present their petition."

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Times, amongst other media organisations, was not allowed entry into the forecourt of the Parliament House for coverage on the presentation of the petition.

Attired in red and black, the "Yentumi Ahokyere" demonstrators displayed placards, some of which read "Running Ghana Like Your Girlfriend, Serwaa Obroni," "Bawumia Ewieye," and "Nana Addo Bathing in the Sky With Our Taxes."

Others included "Country Hot! Our Girlfriends Are Moving To Togo," and "Nana and Corruption Are Like Siamese Twins Joined Forever."

They also had in their possession mats and pillows which they said would be used in spending the night at the Parliament House in their 14-days wait for the scrapping of the E-Levy.

The Convener of JFG, Mr Bernard Mornah, said the introduction of the E-Levy by the government was irrelevant as the country was currently facing serious ecomomic challenges.

Mr Mornah further noted that aside the economic difficulties faced by the country, the introduction of the E-Levy would also have a negative impact on the country's investment.

On his part, the president of the Unemployed Graduate Network, Mr Samuel Dzramado, said he was expecting government to withdraw the introduction of the E-Levy as it could hinder the growth of businesses in the country.

The demonstration against the E-Levy dubbed, "Yentumi Ahokyere" which had about 30 people protesting started from the Efua Sutherland Park, through the National theatre Traffic Light to AU roundabout and the Parliament House in Accra.

The protesters wielded red flags and sang war and patriotic songs and trumpeting vuvuzela.

Personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command were there in their numbers to ensure law and order.

As at the time of going to the press at 3:00pm, the protesters were still picketing in front of the Parliament House gate under lock and key by the police.