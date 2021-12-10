Ghana: Techiman Municipal Assembly Collects Gh₵2.194 Million in 10 Months

Techiman — The Techiman Municipal Assembly has collected a total of GH₵ 2.194 million, as Internally Generated Fund (IGF) from January to October this year.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday at Techiman, said the amount represented 79.43 per cent of the estimated revenue from the Assembly's IGF.

The MCE indicated that IFG revenue performance of the Assembly was encouraging.

"As part of my vision to increase revenue mobilisation in the Techiman municipality, I have presented improved ways of revenue collection to the General Assembly for consideration and approval," Mr Gyarko said.

He disclosed that the Assembly would reshuffle the revenue collectors at the various points, zones, and markets and assign supervisors to the various clusters to lessen the workload on the market managers.

The MCE added that the assembly would also build the capacities of the revenue collectors, integrate the valuation test of valued properties into the approved fee fixing resolution and assign taskforce to each zone.

Mr Gyarko noted that the Assembly would as part of improving revenue mobilisation and accountability, reactivate the defunct Market Committee to oversee the various activities in the markets, lorry parks.

"I am of the firm believe that if these interventions are implemented fully with discipline, the revenue mobilisation in the Techiman Municipality will improve drastically and the Assembly will be greatly resourced," he said.

The MCE further indicated that the IGF, coupled with other financial sources namely the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme and the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), would help promote the development of Techiman and its environs.

Mr Gyarko was optimistic infrastructural and development deficit in the Municipality such as roads, education, health, youth and sports development would be addressed with the loyalty of the revenue collectors.

He implored the residents of the Techiman Municipality to pay their property rates, taxes and levies in order to help improve the development of the area.

Mr Gyarko thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo for appointing him as the MCE and the assembly members for endorsing his nomination.

He commended the staff of the Assembly and residents of the municipality for their support.