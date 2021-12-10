Africa: Sheriff Quaye Faces Amos in WBO Africa Showdown Today

Ghana's lightweight campaigner, Sheriff 'Onetime' Quaye will begin another journey to prominence when he faces Tanzanian challenger, Emmanuel Amos Stephano in a vacant WBO Africa lightweight championship at the Golden Beach Resort in Accra, today.

As Quaye said at a press conference yesterday, the fight represent that big stepping stone to catapult him to greatness, having seen a few opportunities slip through his fingers.

"I have been waiting for this chance for a long time. I can face all the contenders in the lightweight division but the only reason I cannot fight them is because I am not there.

"This is the reason why I will beat Amos to win the title. That will enable be to enter the ratings and contest with the big boys."

Quaye has enjoyed an impressive career which saw him earn the 'Onetime' accolade and seen as a prospective world champion.

However, recent failures against his local foe, Michael Ansah, in two fights appears to have put a blemish on his otherwise impressive record.

But he bounced back strongly against the experienced Ben Ankrah in a contest he won recently to make a huge statement of intent.

He appears to have shown glimpses of his fearful past after joining the Bronx Boxing gym in Accra and would hope to make his first international bout under Coach Carl Lokko a memorable one.

But for that ambitious dream to materialize, Quaye would have to silence the calm and composed Tanzanian who boast a record of 16 wins and five losses.

He appears very calm, reserved and unruffled but beyond that serene and tranquil veil lies a potent and vicious character that could create problems for the Ghanaian.

At the press conference, he showed a character very rare of a boxer who is in an 'enemy' terrain to fight for honours.

"Quaye may not know me but I want him to know the boxer he is coming to fight. I am a warrior in my country. Tanzanians respect me for what I do in the ring. I want Quaye to know this and understand that he is not coming to fight a weak or unprepared boxer."

For a boxer to share secrets with his opponent and caution him ahead of a fight; it sends a tricky signal and that is why Quaye must be up and ready for the game.

Admittedly, much is not known about Amos but that is not expected to go against the Ghanaian because the Tanzanians have also no knowledge about Quaye.

But what could work in Quaye's favour is the strategy to control the fight from the beginning and the huge support to be enjoyed from the home crowd.

Both stopped short of making any wild prediction but Quaye's declaration that an attempt by Amos to go the entire duration could cause problems for the Tanzanian is a clear indication of a plan to be aggressive.

It will surely be an aggressive bout which will favour Quaye with his ring craft and generalship.

The promotion put together by Swavy Blu Promotions and Bronx Gym Promotions will have a mouthwatering undercard to thrill the fans.

Waidi Usman will slug it out with Felix Ajom, John Laryea faces Felix Okine, George Krampah will engage Mustapha Appiah with Pearl Adjetey fighting Blessing Bukola.

The others will see match-ups between Zakaria Salifu and Richard Egowa, Geraldine Larley Lartey and Abigail Quartey, Emmanuel Quartey and Amadu and many more.

The event is under the sponsorship of Friendly Mall, Golden Beach Resort and Dream Inn Hotel.