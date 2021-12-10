Ghana: First Lady's Cup - Can Ampem Darkoaa Halt Hasaacas Ladies?

Hasaacas Ladies will hope to cement their legacy as the ultimate force in women's football by adding a fifth trophy to their cabinet this year when they confront old foes, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, in the maiden First Lady's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

The match, organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and touted as the female version of the President Cup by GHALCA to honour the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, will witness the winners of the Southern Zone Hasaacas Ladies go toe-to-toe against Northern Zone winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Admission to the game is free but only 10,000 spectators will be permitted to the game which kicks-off at 4pm.

Astute political figures such as Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and the Vice-President's wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, who have all shown strong support for the women's game, will grace the occasion, among other personalities.

Presented with the opportunity to clinch a landmark fifth trophy after claiming their fourth trophy by annexing the inaugural Super Cup last Sunday, it does not look like the CAF Women's Champions league runners-up are slowing down.

However, Ampem Darkoa, who they convincingly walloped 4-0 earlier in the year to win the Women's Premier League, will be on a revenge mission against the more distinguished Hasaacas.

To further deepen their resolve to upset Hasaacas, Ampem Darkoa have lost four times to Hasaacas this season. They were twice beaten by Hasaacas in the 2021/2022 Premier league, lost the FA Cup final and also the Women's Super Cup to them.

To achieve this, they have to halt the scoring machine of Hasaacas comprising CAF Women's Champions League top scorer and best player, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, Faustina Nyame and Veronica Appiah who are a terror for even the best defence on any day.