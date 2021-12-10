Ghana: 41-Year-Old Adjudged Best Farmer in Krowor Municipality

A 41-year-old man was adjudged the Best farmer in the Krowor Municipal Assembly at the 37th Farmers' Day Celebration.

Mr Zakary Abus, a native of Bawku in the Upper East Region received a brand new tricycle motor, Knapsack sprayer, 10 cutlasses and other items as his award.

In all, 13 people were awarded for their various contributions towards the sustainability of agriculture and the local economy.

The Krowor Municipal Best Farmer is into onion, watermelon, maize, tomato and pepper cultivation as well as livestock farming.

Addressing the gathering, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joshua NiiBortey, said that the Assembly would partner with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and other Non-Governmental Organisations to provide the fisher folks with alternative livelihood to enhance their economic activities, especially during the off season as majority of the residents depended on the sea for their livelihood.

He encouraged the farmers and fisherfolks to patronise the skill training opportunities and other support services the Municipal Department of Agriculture, MOFAD and Veterinary Services had provided, to improve upon their operations.

"I want to urge the youth of Nungua to do away with the negative tendencies and prepare themselves for a better future. The Department of Agriculture is currently promoting the catfish farming, youth in alternative livelihood for which a number of youth have been trained and are making good income from those activities.

"We as a Municipality have equally prioritised agriculture as key intervention area in our 2022-2025 Medium Term Development Plan. Even though land is a major factor in prosecuting agriculture agenda in the municipality, we will through the application of technology in agriculture empower our farmers to considerably increase their yields.

"We will continue to motivate our farmers and fisherfolks through the adoption of certified seeds, subsidisedfertiliser and create opportunity for enterprise development along the food system value chain," he said.

Mr Agnes NaaMomoLartey, Member of Parliament of Krowor Constituency pledged her support for the constituents and suggested all year round engagement with the farmers to know their challenges and find solutions to them rather than waiting to honour farmers on Farmers' Day celebration.