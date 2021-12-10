Ghana: Fostina Afaribea Receives Support From La Dade-Kotopon MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon, Rita Odoley Sowah, has donated a hair dryer with its accessories and cash to Ms Fostina Afaribea, a physically challenged hair dresser, to assist her in her business.

The gesture, Ms Sowah said, formed part of activities to mark this year's World Disability Day celebrated annually on December 3.

The MP, who is also a patron of the Greater Accra Visually Impaired Sports Group, admonished the physically challenged not to let their condition prevent them from being productive.

The MP tasked them to strive to achieve something beneficial for themselves and their families.

"Sometimes, all you need when life throws a tough challenge at you is to decide what to do with yourself in your current situation. Despite the current situation, one needs to decide a new path in life in order to become a role model for others," she said.

She called on society, especially family and friends not to hide or shun such persons but rather to love and support them.

"Most of the people living with disabilities are abound with knowledge and talents and if carefully harnessed, can make them independent in life," Ms Sowah said.

In response, Ms Afaribea expressed gratitude to the MP and promised to make good use of the items.

She encouraged Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) to engage in profitable ventures that would not only be beneficial to themselves but also to their families and society at large.

The Vice President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Mr Gilbert Asamoah Ayebeng, thanked the MP for her kind gesture and her continuous support for PWDs in the La Dade-Kotopon municipality.