Ghana: Soccer Scouting Agency Trials for Under-20 Players Soon

10 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Emmanuel Asante

A scouting agency, Soccer Scouting Agency (SSA) and TxT Ghana will soon roll out special football trials for Under-20 footballers across all 16 regions of the country, starting this December.

A Director of the Agency, Mr Stephen Akwowe, told the Times Sports that a competent technical team made up of top-notch coaches and former players has been formed to undertake the talent haunt aimed at developing football at the grassroots.

"We have secured a sponsorship deal with TxT Ghana, who will generate text messages across the country for people to respond to our programmes."

He said the technical team would be supported by a Technical Director from Portugal called coach Ricardo Manuel Marques.

"He is a former FC Porto and Shanghai Shenzhen City coach. He is expected to land in Ghana as a Technical Director appointed by the SSA to observe the exercise and the methodology employed to ensure they recruit players fit for the European market."

The 40-year-old Portuguese coach holds a UEFA License Coaching Certificate and a Master Degree in Physical Education (PE).

Other coaches to assist the Portuguese Technical Director are veteran coach J.E Sarpong and Montreal FC Coach Eric Bekoe.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X