Ghana: Soccer Scouting Agency Trials for Under-20 Players Soon

A scouting agency, Soccer Scouting Agency (SSA) and TxT Ghana will soon roll out special football trials for Under-20 footballers across all 16 regions of the country, starting this December.

A Director of the Agency, Mr Stephen Akwowe, told the Times Sports that a competent technical team made up of top-notch coaches and former players has been formed to undertake the talent haunt aimed at developing football at the grassroots.

"We have secured a sponsorship deal with TxT Ghana, who will generate text messages across the country for people to respond to our programmes."

He said the technical team would be supported by a Technical Director from Portugal called coach Ricardo Manuel Marques.

"He is a former FC Porto and Shanghai Shenzhen City coach. He is expected to land in Ghana as a Technical Director appointed by the SSA to observe the exercise and the methodology employed to ensure they recruit players fit for the European market."

The 40-year-old Portuguese coach holds a UEFA License Coaching Certificate and a Master Degree in Physical Education (PE).

Other coaches to assist the Portuguese Technical Director are veteran coach J.E Sarpong and Montreal FC Coach Eric Bekoe.