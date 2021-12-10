Ghana: BCSG Inaugurates Office Complex to Offer Improved Services

An office complex for the operations of Bethany Christian Services Global Ghana (BCSG), a child welfare organisation, was on Tuesday inaugurated at East Legon in Accra.

Speaking at the programme, the country director of BCSG, Ms Naa Adzorkor Mohenu, said the new facility would enable her outfit to serve more families and also accommodate more volunteers.

"We had many people wanting to come and offer us voluntary services but due to the lack of adequate space, we could not let them in but the story has been changed now. This facility is bigger and better and would make it possible to expand our services," she added.

She said the organisation was committed to strengthening families in Ghana because of the belief that when families were sustained, they build stronger communities.

Ms Mohenu said "Our first priority in Ghana is keeping children stable and safe because we believe that family is essential to the total well-being of every child."

"When a child is not able to remain with their family, we help open the door to a safe and stable home by partnering with local churches, communities, and governments to identify, train, supervise, and support foster families to be the answer for children in need," she stated.

The country director assured that with the new office in operation, her organisation would reach out to more vulnerable families and provide the necessary support to children living within such families.

Reverend Richmond Tettey, who performed the inauguration, commended the BCSG for their contributions so far in improving the lives of children in the country.

Bethany Christian Services is a Christian faith-based organisation that works to keep families together through services in many countries.