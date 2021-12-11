Nigeria: Govt Will Support NHRC in Bid to Address People's Grievances - Buhari

The federal government has expressed its readiness to support the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its drive to address the myriad of peoples grievances before it.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who made this known Friday while playing host to the Governing Coincil of the Commission at the State House, Abuja assured the management of the commission of his continuous support in its efforts to get closer to the people in order to assuage their grievances.

While pledging to direct the relevant minister to render the necessary financial assistance to NHRC within the limited government resources available, the president also expressed happiness that the commission is on ground across the country.

He said: "I am very pleased that you have the facilities throughout the country. This is very good and I am pleased with the way you approach your work; and the way you are on the ground.

"I will try and see the minister working with you and find out within our limited resources what we can honestly do for you."

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman, said the council decided to visit the president on Friday being the World Human Rights Day to intimate him of the efforts of the commission in tackling petitions before the organisation.

She commended President Buhari for his generosity towards the commission especially with its allocation "increased for the first time in our democracy", which has enabled the commission to have offices in the six geo-political zones, with state office complexes also coming up in 10 states.

Salamatu also said: "COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted political, social and economic foundations in Nigeria and Africa, leading to loss of livelihoods and increase in the level of inequalities as well as upsurge in sexual-based violence."

She, however, assured her audience that "the attainment of human rights obligations, especially socio-economic rights, enshrined as Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy is at the centre of implementation of the approved National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021-2025".

The chairperson also requested the president to make the operationalisation of the Human Rights Fund a reality.