Kenya: Ruto Mourns His Chief of Staff Ken Osinde As a Broad Thinker

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has mourned the death of his Chief of Staff Ken Nyauncho Osinde.

Osinde died in Nairobi on Friday while undergoing treatment.

In his message of condolences to the family, Ruto said Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills.

"As our Chief of Staff, he was hardworking, diligent, a broad thinker and a master of human resources," he said.

The DP said he will miss his wise counsel and team spirit.

He also expressed his heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, colleagues and friends.

Osinde was appointed as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy President in 2016.

He assumed the office after it was left vacant for 10 months after Maryanne Keitany stepped aside in 2015 following a series of controversial graft allegations, among them the infamous Deputy President's private jet saga.

Prior to his appointment in 2016, Amb Osinde also served as ambassador of Kenya to Romania as well as Bulgaria.