Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Caps 5483 University of Zimbabwe Students

10 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke -

President Mnangagwa has conferred degrees on 5483 University of Zimbabwe students at a hybrid ceremony held today.

The graduands who were capped physically and virtually, included those with various diplomas, bachelors degrees, masters degrees, master of philosophy degrees, doctor of philosophy degrees, doctor of laws degrees, doctor of letters degrees and doctor of science degrees.

Of all the graduands, 53 percent were female while 47 percent were male.

Among the graduands was the first group of medical doctors graduating from the Midlands State University' Faculty of Health Sciences under the mentorship of the UZ.

