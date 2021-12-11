Algeria: Two Years After His Election, President Tebboune Continues Building New Algeria

Algiers — Two years after the election of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on 12 December 2019, time has seemingly given reason to the Algerian people who, according to several observers, have made the right choice.

The Algerian people so made the right decision in choosing Abdelmadjid Tebboune to preside over the destiny of the country.

The independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected by an overwhelming majority through the votes of low-income electors, which make up the bulk of the population in Algeria.

These are the honourable and brave people of the deep Algeria, according to the observers.

The victory of Mr Tebboune also means the defeat of a system that has done everything to stand in the way of the Algerian people.

If the surprise was great for that system, the victory of Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, "unveiled major flaws in the national media landscape that predicted the results of the election and that no one had seen coming.

A president who also has the courage and honesty to say loud and clear what many people do not even dare think, which do not please the establishment and its proxies, which encourages the spread of conflicting messages to counter the strong and persuasive messages of President Tebboune.

Such a situation displeases those hostile to change and the partisans of the status quo, who vainly attempt to torpedo the construction of a new Algeria advocated by President Tebboune.

Today, two years after his election, President Tebboune continues with strength and conviction the building of the new Algeria to which all Algerians aspire .