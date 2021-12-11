Nigeria: Emirates 'Fights Back', Suspends Nigerian Flights Indefinitely

SUB: Following the Federal Government's restriction of its flights, Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely....

Following the Federal Government's restriction of its flights, Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier withdrawn the approval of 21 weekly flights to Nigeria, comprising 14 to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and seven to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NCAA Director-General said the decision followed the refusal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace, the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.

Following the development, Emirates in an update on its website said all its flights to Nigeria would be suspended until the issues between UAE and Nigeria are resolved.

It said the action will take effect from Sunday.

The airline said, "With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.

"The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja

"Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

"Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations."