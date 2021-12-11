Namibia: Recognise GBV Battle Heroes, Geingob Says

President Hage Geingob says women in the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic should be recognised for the sacrifices they make.

Speaking at an event to mark International Human Rights Day and Namibian Women's Day on Friday, Geingob said: "In our current fight against a deadly invisible enemy, women are at the forefront and we pay tribute to their acts of selfless sacrifice."

He added: "Let us protect our women and children and help create a safer and more prosperous Namibian house that is free from regressive societal practices."

Geingob called on all Namibians to reflect on the journey travelled to enjoy human rights and the work accomplished in fulfilment of the goal of equality for all.

"On the day of Namibian women, we celebrate the heroic deeds of our women such as Kakurukaze Mungunda, who in 1959, with other fearless Namibian women, resisted the forced removal of people from the Old Location to Katutura by the South African apartheid regime," the president said.

"We should therefore act to empower women and the girl child, without leaving behind the boy child, so as to end deeply rooted forms of discrimination that affect most of our vulnerable people," he continued.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said 10 December is not only a celebration of Human Rights Day, but also of the fact that the rights of women have been acknowledged.

"I reflect and take recognition of the brave and heroic Kakurukaze Mungunda as well as other women who sacrificed their lives, for us to enjoy our rights today," Shikwambi said.

"As we enjoy these rights, we should remember to accommodate one another - as the saying goes, your right ends where mine begins. Therefore, let us women celebrate this day that is built on the strong fundamentals of human rights in Namibia," Shikwambi said.

Angelina Akawa (23), a theatre practitioner, remarked: "Namibia is slowly working towards celebrating each and every individual's rights. And that is a beautiful thing to see. Happy human rights day, everyone."

Fantasy performer Tangeni Tangi (26) said more should be done to celebrate Namibian Women's Day, because women are more at risk and victims of abuse.

Artist Oiva Neshila (20) said the youth does not care about human rights day and that it is not celebrated well in Namibia.

"As a younger generation, we don't really care or are exposed to our roots. We don't really make like shows or events just to show how our forefathers [...] fought."