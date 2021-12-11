Nigeria: Amidst Criticisms Over Worsening Security in Sokoto, Katsina, Buhari Dispatches Security Chiefs There

One of the most scathing criticisms came Thursday from the Jama'atul Nasrul Islam (JNI).

Amidst criticisms of his handling of the security situation in North-west Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday that he had dispatched a 'high-level delegation' to two states in the region that have suffered from recent attacks.

Scores of people are killed monthly in states in the region by terror groups.

Two of the most recent attacks in the region occurred in Sokoto and Mr Buhari's own Katsina State this week leading to dozens of deaths.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how many passengers were on Monday morning burnt to death in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

Although there are conflicting reports regarding the actual number of people killed, the Sokoto State Government put the figure at 23.

The president has been criticised by many Nigerians for his handling of the security situation in the region. One of the most scathing criticisms came Thursday from the Jama'atul Nasrul Islam (JNI), a leading Islamic group in Northern Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

On Friday, the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Buhari has "dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation's intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities."

"The president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

"The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo," Mr Shehu said.

Nigeria has been described as a county "under siege". Aside insurgency, virtually all parts of the country currently battle with one form of insecurity or the other with various crimes going on, largely unabated.

Parts of the North-west have been overrun by rampaging bandits who kidnap for ransom and kill victims who cannot pay for their freedom.

While the North-central is also plagued by bandits and criminal herders who operate in parts of Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa, the North-east is still fighting an age-long battle war with Boko Haram and other insurgency groups such as ISWAP.

Even though authorities claim the insurgents have largely been "degraded" and are now "focusing more on soft targets and solitary military formations", Boko Haram are still able to carry out attacks in many parts of the North-east including on military posts and formations.

While criminals under the guise of herders are also causing problems in the South-west and South-south regions, the South-east region is now increasingly volatile due to the secessionist crisis.

With no seeming solution in sight, foreign companies and foreigners are increasingly avoiding Nigeria with many more Nigerians losing hope on their safety in the country. More than seven in 10 Nigerians (73 per cent) have said they would relocate abroad with family members if they had an opportunity, the 2021 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey, a publication of Africa Polling Institute (API) revealed.