Nigeria: Victor Moses - Can He Still Lead Nigeria Across the Red Sea?

With the spate of injuries to some Super Eagles players, most especially Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's dream of a fourth AFCON trophy is already in doubt. While fans are agonising over these absentees, Victor Moses, who left the national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is set for a return to the Super Eagles. The big question however remains if he still holds the rod to part the Red Sea

There are strong indications that Victor Moses will return big to the Super Eagles three years after he quit to concentrate on his club career.

The 30-year-old former Chelsea wing back who has regained his form and doing well with Russian Spartak Moscow last played for Nigeria against Argentina's Albiceleste in final group game at the St. Petersburg Stadium during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Moses scored from the spot in that game Nigeria lost 1-2 to the Lionel Messi inspired Argentina and failed to progress to the second round.

Nigerian football agent based in Europe, Drew Uyi, confirmed Moses' plan to accept invite to the AFCON bound Eagles.

Uyi has confirmed that the Spartak Moscow winger will return to the senior national team three years after announcing his retirement from international football.

The former Chelsea winger is primed for a return to the team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers play off. Uyi said although Moses wasn't overtly excited over a return to the team he has however agreed to play for the team for a year. He also said Moses decision to quit the team cost him an endorsement deal. "He will come back, but he's not fussy about it," sports agent Uyi told The Football Show on YouTube. He could come for a year. "He is a professional, he will always deliver. "I remember I got him an endorsement around the time he quit the Super Eagles and because the deal was tied to the national team, they pulled the plug on it."

The 30-year-old called time on his Nigeria career after winning 37 caps for the Super Eagles.

Moses scored 12 goals for his country over a six-year period and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He also played every minute of Nigeria's World Cup campaign in Russia, which ended in a group-stage exit.

"I would like to announce that after much thought I have made the decision to retire from playing international football," Moses wrote on social media then.

"I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime.

"Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

"However, I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and to flourish.

"We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.

"I have already spoken to the manager by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my teammates for all of their support over the years.

"Most importantly, I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years. It's meant the world to me and my family and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team.

"Thank you for the memories and good luck to the team for the future," Moses had said three years ago.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick have always been optimistic that Moses still have a place in the national team.

Rohr has severally stated that he would welcome Moses with open arms if he reverses his decision.

He said, "Victor Moses is a very good player for Nigeria. I believe it was too early for such a good player to stop international football when he did but we have to respect his decisions.

"If he changes his mind we will welcome him but he has to find that motivation within himself to come back and be ready to give his 100 per cent at all time as we know he can.

"Then of course, it is important that he gets back to playing regularly at his club and get his sharpness back."

Moses attended Stanley Technical High School, now known as the Harris Academy, in South Norwood. Scouted playing football in the local Tandridge League for Cosmos 90 FC Crystal Palace approached him, with the club's Selhurst Park stadium just streets away from his school.

Moses first came to prominence at 14 after scoring 50 goals for Palace's under-14s side. Playing for three years at both Whitgift and Palace, Moses scored over 100 goals as well as helping Whitgift win many School Cups, including a National Cup where he scored all five goals in the final against Healing School of Grimsby at the Walkers Stadium, Leicester.

Moses was born in Nigeria, before moving to England at an early age and he represented the European country's youth teams at U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-21 levels.

However, Moses opted to play for Nigeria as opposed to being fully capped for England. He made his debut for the Nigerian senior team in 2012; earned 38 caps and scored 12 times before retiring from international matches in 2018.

He played in Nigeria's winning campaign at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.