South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address State Memorial Service in Honour of Former Deputy President FW De Klerk

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 12 December 2021, deliver the eulogy at the State Memorial Service for the late Former Deputy President, Mr Frederik Willem de Klerk.

The late statesman passed away on Thursday, 11 November 2021, after a long illness. He was laid to rest on 21 November 2021 in a private ceremony.

FW de Klerk served as Deputy President under President Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996, having played a vital role in South Africa's transition to democracy in the 1990s.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations currently in place, attendance of the memorial service will be limited to accredited persons.

The memorial event, which will be held at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre, will be live-streamed on Government digital platforms as follows:

Date: Sunday, 12 December 2021

Time: 10:30 - 12:30

Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA