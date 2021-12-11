Nigeria: Excitement As Presidential Cup Kicks Off At Moshood Abiola Stadium

Abuja's football fans who have been starved of top class football for years can now heave a sigh of relief as the newly rehabilitated pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will host its first competitive football matches today when Sunshine Stars of Akure and Kano Pillars lock horns in a four-team invitational tournament after 10 years.

Lobi Stars and Akwa United will battle in the second match also slated for Day1 of the invitational tournament tagged 'President Cup'.

Already, coaches and players of the participating teams have expressed their joy and happiness to be part of the history making event.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Akwa united Coach Kennedy Boboye, said it is an honour to play in at the renovated stadium.

"I am happy that we will be lucky to be the team to play at the MKO Abiola renovated stadium> We are here to participate in this tournament to see how it helps in our strength because we are unable to play any major tournament since we were out of the Champion League."

On his part, Kano Pillar goalkeeper, Joshua Enaholo said: "I'm delighted that our team was invited to come and open the MKO Abiola Stadium. it's an honor for me to man the post against sunshine. I will be very happy to play on natural grass."

As for the Lobi Stars of Markurdi captain, Daniel Atsaka, "We are looking forward to it. I have the opportunity to play there before because most of the pitches are synthetic, we always prefer grass, and our target as a team is to win t."