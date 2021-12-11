Nigeria: Burna Boy Prepares for Giant of All Concerts As Patoranking Hits Stage On Boxing Day

Music Sensation Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has been confirmed to perform live at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos on December 27.

After months of touring the globe with his 2020 album 'Twice as Tall', the African Giant is finally coming to Lagos to thrill fans across the country in a much-anticipated Concert tagged "The Live Experience".

So far, BurnaBoy has sold out at the famous O2 arena in London and has held concerts across Geneva, Hamburg, Munich, Dublin amongst others. He also performed in Greece before returning to England, where he watched Manchester United's game before performing on stage later that day with Paul Pogba.

The Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram page to make the big announcement, stating that his Lagos concert will be held at the Eko Convention Centre on the 27th of December. In his words, "Nigeria, I didn't forget you!".

Premium tickets go for 50,000 while deluxe tickets go for 100,000 naira.

Meanwhile, Reggae king and dancehall singer-songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, professionally known as Patoranking, will be performing at the Big Name Concert on December 26 at the Eko Convention Centre.

The star took to his Instagram page to announce the upcoming concert with the words, "Dec 26th I will tell you what happened in Abule... Go get your early tickets now!!!"

Patoranking has also given fans snippets of what to expect at the concert with throwbacks to classics like 'Alubarika' and 'Girlie O'.