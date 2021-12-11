Nigeria: Book On Waziri Adio's Experience At Neiti Set for Launch Today

11 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Waziri Adio

"The public presentation will feature an intergenerational conversation on 'The Promise and Perils of Public Service."

A book written by Waziri Adio, the former executive secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), will be launched today.

"The book, in which Mr Adio chronicles his tenure at the NEITI and the lessons he learnt on the job, will be presented under the chairmanship of Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. The Chief Host will be Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Muttawalin Borno, while the Chief Presenter will be H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State. Ms. Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Environment, is the Book Presenter," organisers said in an invitation to the event.

"The public presentation will feature an intergenerational conversation on 'The Promise and Perils of Public Service'. Members of the panel are: HE Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian ambassador to Germany and former federal legislator; Ms Yewande Sadiku, former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and Dr Joe Abah, the Country Director of DAI and former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms. The conversation will be moderated by Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director, Yiaga Africa and Convener of the Not Too Young To Run movement."

Mr Adio, a journalist and former editorial board member of Thisday newspaper, completed his tenure as the head of NEITI in February.

He had his education at the University of Lagos in Nigeria Columbia University in the U.S., and Harvard University in the U.S., where he earned a BSc in Mass Communication, a MSc in Journalism, and an MPA in Public Administration respectively.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X