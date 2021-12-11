Namibia: Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility Donates to Vulnerable Family

11 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

The Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility on Friday donated clothing and food items to a vulnerable family at the town.

Senior superintendent Andreas Mungendje said officers collected the items and contributed N$2 000 from their own pockets.

"Despite the hardship faced by many, if not all, due to Covid-19, the officers still felt they wanted to contribute to the well-being of the community members through their goodwill programme," said Mungendje.

The needs of the family were identified through the municipality's community development office and senior social worker at the health ministry, Lindie Hartung, who expressed their thankfulness.

