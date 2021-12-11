Rwanda: Survivors Joins UN to Celebrate Global Genocide Prevention Day

The Association of Graduates of Genocide Survivors Organization (GAERG) has on Thursday, December 9 joined the United Nations Office of Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect, in marking 73 years after the adoption of convention of prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide.

It day coincided with the international day of commemoration and dignity of the victims of the crime of genocide and of the prevention of this crime.

The day was celebrated virtually, but the attendants were joined by members of GAERG who were physically gathering at the Kigali genocide memorial in Gisozi.

On December 9, 1948, the United Nations member states signed the convention for the fight and prevention against genocide.

Just three years after the carnage resulting from the devastating effects of the second world war, member states came together and for the first time, codified genocide as a crime against the international law.

This move aimed at honoring millions of victims of the previous genocides and prevented everyone from a similar tragic fate.

The ceremony was attended by different dignitaries and representatives of member states from different corners of the globe.

Antonio Gutteres, the Secretary General of the UN expressed concerns there are still signs that the genocide tragedy can take place again.

He is convinced that human rights and rule of law are regularly ignored as identity based hate speech, incitement and discrimination continue to spread increasingly being used as a weapon of political manipulation.

"These are all alerting warning signs that should prompt action and we all know the solution to this: We must eliminate identity-based discrimination, and recognise diversity as our strength," he indicated.

"For the communities that have been divided, we must reconcile and restore broken communities as the primary responsibility for preventing genocide", he added.

By working together, added Guterres, "We can avoid the egregious mistakes of the past".

Addressing the participants, Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the General Assembly, rooted for the active participation of the youths as a primary way to combat genocide ideology, denial and divisionism that impede the reconciliation efforts.

He insisted on instilling the vision and values of the UN charter in young people, stressing that it is only the youths who can carry out the work forward.

"We must invest in youngsters the skills of peace building and reconciliation to help communities overcome their differences and forget the past tragedies. This should go hand in hand with educating them on history and consequences of genocide," he noted.

But in doing so, added the president, "We must practice what we preach".

On a lighter note, he lauded some of the youths whom he said are very eager to change the society.

He indicated that he often notices their enthusiasm to effect positive change, with a little patience for petty hatred and divisions that marked the previous generations.

During most of the other speeches, the speakers paid tribute to countries that have rebuilt themselves after the genocide tragedies like Rwanda.

During his remarks, Egide Gatari, the president of GAERG attributed the rebuilding achievements to the smart leadership the country has been having and the reconciliation policy established.

He also cited a sense of community among the resolutions, asserting that the survivors chose a path of overcoming what happened by striving for self-resilience, dignity and collaboration.

Though he commended UN efforts in recognizing the Rwandan 1994 tragedy and setting up the ICTR, Gatari stressed that the rebuilding efforts are often hampered by unemployment to some survivors and lack of justice to some of the fugitives that are still freely residing in Western countries.