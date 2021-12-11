West Africa: Ecowas Heads' Session - Buhari Assigns Pantami As President Ouattara Arrives in Nigeria

11 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has welcomed Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara to Nigeria.

Ouattara is attending the 60th extraordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority Heads of State in Abuja.

A statement by Pantami's spokesman, Uwa Suleiman said Nigeria stands tall and proud to play host to regional leaders.

"It is with a sense of duty that the Minister chaperones His Excellency, on behalf of the Federal Government, as assigned by President Muhammadu Buhari," it read.

Pantami also congratulated Ouattara and the people of Ivory Coast on the historic building of its new Chancellery in Nigeria's capital.

The Professor of Cybersecurity expressed confidence that this will strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries and West Africa.

In discharging the national assignment as Ouattara's official chaperone, Pantami will be supported by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Bitrus Nabasu, and Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa.

