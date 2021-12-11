Nigeria: ISWAP Abducts Another Set of Passengers On Borno Highway

11 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province(ISWAP) have abducted an unspecified number of passengers along Damaturu / Maiduguri highway.

According to a security source, the commuters were heading to Maiduguri in Borno State from Damaturu in Yobe, when they were intercepted a few kilometres after Benishiek town.

Benishiek is the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

"Yes, there was an attack on motorists this morning along Damaturu/Maiduguri highway, these senseless people abducted an unspecified number of passages around Benishiek and Mainok axis. We don't have more details than this." the source said.

The Chairman Northeast Network of Civil Organization, Amb Ahmed Shehu, told our correspondent that he also received reports of the abduction.

"Yet another abduction in Damaturu -Maiduguri route this morning. Why can't we have a sustainable solution to this reoccurring misfortune?" Amb Shehu queried.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 8:30am on Saturday.

Terrorists had recently abducted passengers in the state which is the epicenter of insurgency.

