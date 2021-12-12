Somalia: Tension Runs High in Galgadud, 6 Killed in Clan Clashes

Tension remains high in Galmudug region after six people were killed following deadly clashes between two clan militias.

Galmudug state information minister, Ahmed Falagle said several people were also wounded in the clashes which broke out in Kahandhaale area of Galgadud region Friday.

"Six people have been killed and others wounded. We will hold those behind the clashes accountable," the state minister said.

The course of the fighting between the two clans has not yet been established.

The local resident in the area say they are still in a tense that there might be further clashes that could erupt at any time as war preparation of both sides is underway.