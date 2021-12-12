Nigeria: Stadium Flyover in Surulere, Lagos Reopens to Traffic Sunday

11 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The flyover was closed for about three weeks to carry out rehabilitation works on the Funsho Williams, Costain-bound carriageway.

The Stadium Flyover in Surulere, Lagos reopens to traffic on Sunday, December 12.

The Lagos State Government announced this on Saturday after approving the completion of rehabilitation works on the facility.

Lateef Shomide, Director, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation, Lagos State Ministry of Works told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that replacement of expansion joints on the flyover had been completed.

Mr Shomide said debris generated as a result of the rehabilitation was being cleared to effect the re-opening of the highway to traffic.

"The Alaka-Stadium flyover closed to traffic will soon be opened.

"We have closed it for about three weeks. By the grace of God all things being equal by Sunday we should be able to open the bridge for public use," he said.

NAN reports that the rehabilitation works was carried out on the Funsho Williams, Costain-bound carriageway. (NAN)

