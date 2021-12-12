Rwanda: First Lady Calls for Gender Equality in African Scientists

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame made case for gender equality in the science and scientific field in African countries.

"Science and research are the stepping stones to technology development, but we will only achieve our goals in terms of health if everyone is involved and involving women should be a priority" she said.

Mrs Kagame was virtually speaking at le Prix Galien Afrique 2021, a forum that rewards excellence and innovation in the scientific field in Africa.

Happening in Dakar- Senegal, le Prix Galien rewards researchers, institutions and pharmaceutical industries of the public or private sector having developed initiatives, services, pharmaceutical products, physiotherapy, biotechnology, diagnosis and medical devices recently introduced on the African market.

"Programs that encourage the integration of young girls in channels of sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics contribute to the objective of creating brilliant careers for girls," she said.

Adding that: "Encouraging such diversity not only promotes gender equality values but also boosts the scientific field and makes way for more potential innovations" she said.

The First Lady also commended the efforts of all the African scientists and called for continued cooperation in the field to make the continent a better place.

"We should discover our scientific truth by our own means, for instance the recent partnership of vaccine production in Rwanda and Senegal opens more scientific and pharmaceutical channels on the continent" she said.

The two countries, together with South Africa have been identified as centres of production of vaccines on the continent, as part of the effort to make the continent, which currently produces just one per cent of the vaccines it needs, self-reliant in this area.

She added that the continent should keep the unity and solidarity shown during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis noting that the good health of one will allow the wellbeing of everyone else.

"Moments like these determine what the future generation will inherit, if we learn from history and decide to place scientific research at the heart of our development," she added.

The event was among other dignitaries attended by Senegalese President Macky Sall.