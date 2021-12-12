Zimbabwe: Zim Covid-19 Rate Surges By 42%

11 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE's Covid-19 infections surged by 42% Friday with 6 181 new cases being recorded, the latest update from the Health Ministry has reported.

The update reported that all the new cases were local and on a seven-day rolling basis new cases rose to 3 508 from 2 777.

"For every 100 people tested, almost 42 tested positive, indicating a two percent increase from the 40% recorded on Thursday," the ministry.

The update said as of December 9, 2021, there were 256 hospitalised cases with new admissions standing at 38, asymptomatic 14, mild to moderate 225, severe 16, and one in the intensive care unit.

A total of 306 new recoveries were recorded with the national recovery rate falling to 80% and active cases going up to 27 827.

"As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 161 998 cases and 129 442 deaths.

The infections are expected to rise next week as thousands of Zimbabweans living and working in neighbouring countries are expected to flock back home for the festive season.

