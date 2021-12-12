Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap Kaduna Mother, 4 Children

11 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have kidnapped a mother and her 4 children in a village close to Sabon Tasha community of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Kaduna state, ASP Mohammed Jalige,confirmed the kidnap ,saying the incident happened when the bandits attempted to kidnap some residents of Sabon Tasha community.

He said the bandits about 30 in number, raided the community wearing Army uniform.

The bandits attempted to enter a residence in Sabon Tasha GRA but the security agents dispersed them.The bandits proceeded to the nearby village where they kidnapped the woman and her 4 children.

The PPRO said they were taken to an unknown place but efforts were being made to rescue the victims.

