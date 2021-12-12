Egypt Qualify for FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals

8 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt on Tuesday 7/12/2021 advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Arab Cup, hosted by Qatar, following finishing Group D first after a 1-1 draw with Algeria.

Egypt and Algeria were equal on seven points with the same goal difference, but the Pharaohs topped the group thanks to fair play.

Algeria opened the scoring after 20 minutes into the match with a goal netted by Mohamed Amine Tougai.

Egypt's midfielder Amr El-Sulaya scored the equalizer from a penalty in the 60th minute.

Egypt are set to play the quarterfinals against Jordan, while Algeria will face Morocco on Saturday.

