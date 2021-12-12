Kenyans to Help in Security At the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup

The government is finalising a deal with Qatar that could see Kenyans sent to Doha to complement security during the 2022 football World Cup tournament.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, said he is still in talks with Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister.

Dr Matiang'i said this during an event to mark the Qatar National Day in Nairobi. It was hosted by Qatar ambassador to Kenya Jabor bin Ali al-Dosari.

"In principle, we agreed...that Kenya could provide personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the Fifa World Cup," the minister said.

The matches will be played at eight stadiums from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The two countries are also holding talks on the opening of a Qatar visa centre in Nairobi.

"The centre will expedite the processing of travel documents and will also come in handy in maintaining an updated database of diaspora workers," Dr Matiang'i said.

According to the ministry, Qatar plays host to 37,000, most of them working there.

Kenya will also ensure the Qatar visa office in Nairobi helps in conducting checks on recruitment agencies and facilitates orientation of workers heading to the Gulf country.

The celebration was attended by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Twalib Mubarak, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and members of the National Assembly and Senate.

Meanwhile, the government says it will improve the welfare of inmates. Dr Matiang'i said every prisoner would be provided with a mattress and blanket.

He added that government officers would start an extensive inspection of penal institutions across the country to ensure quality hygiene and other standards.

"We will start by installing water tanks at Naivasha Maximum Security Prison in the next one or two months," Dr Matiang'i said in Naivasha yesterday.

The CS added that his ministry has received a report on what needs to be done to improve the welfare of detainees.

He said the government is committed to ensuring inmates are treated humanely as they serve their sentences.

"We want to move away from the colonial style of leadership and embrace changes aimed at making those behind bars become better citizens when they are released," Dr Matiang'i added.

He urged inmates to take advantage of the courses offered in prisons and acquire relevant skills.

The Cabinet Secretary said every inmate in the country would receive additional uniforms and bedding.

"Prisons need to be run in a modern way as that will ensure those released are easily reintegrated into the society," the CS added.

The inmates cheered when the Cabinet Secretary called on the management of prisons to increase food rations.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who accompanied Dr Matiang'i to the prison, said her ministry would look for ways of supporting inmates with special talents.

"We shall support those with talent so that they can be integrated into our sports teams," she said.

Prison reforms were initiated by the National Rainbow Coalition government under President Mwai Kibaki.

The then Vice-President Moody Awori said the changes were aimed at turning prisons into correctional institutions. One of the most notable reforms is the visiting of inmates by their relatives.