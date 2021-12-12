South Africa: Liquor and Lockdown - the Great Booze Heist

analysis

With booze ban fears driving up prices of alcohol, armed syndicates target liquor depots and delivery trucks.

Robbers are increasingly targeting liquor depots and delivery trucks in precisely planned attacks, getting their hands on large amounts of alcohol that they push on to the illicit market, which is already worth more than R20-billion.

This adds to the problem of liquor stores being robbed and looted - crimes that increased when heavy alcohol restrictions were in place in South Africa. Ranging from a full alcohol ban to limited sales times, restrictions have been sporadically implemented in the country since March 2020 as part of the government's Covid-19 lockdown measures.

When access to booze was restricted in an attempt to ease pressure on hospitals' admissions and trauma wards, alcohol became an even more lucrative commodity for criminals.

There are concerns in the liquor industry that tighter alcohol restrictions will be reimplemented over the 2021/22 holiday period as Covid-19 cases surge. They say restrictions not only negatively affect their businesses at a usually booming time of year, but also increase the likelihood of criminals targeting liquor businesses.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the National Coronavirus Command Council would meet soon. After...