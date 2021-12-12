Nigeria: Mo Abudu Listed Among Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Ebony life CEO, Mo Abudu, has been listed among Forbes 100 most powerful women in the world. She takes up the 98th position on the list.

The media mogul who shared the good news via an Instagram post said; "I woke up yesterday to the incredible news that I have been included on the annual list of THE FORBES 100 MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN THE WORLD at no. 98. Forbes released its 18th annual list on the 7th of December 2021 - reported by Nicolette Jones and Erika Burho. Edited by Moira Forbes and Maggie McGrath.

I'm humbled and deeply grateful to be amongst some of the world's most amazing women, including MacKenzie Scott (no. 1), a novelist, philanthropist and the third-wealthiest woman in the USA, and Christine Lagarde (no. 3), President of the European Central Bank. Women of colour on the list include US Vice-President Kamala Harris (no. 2,) and Oprah Winfrey, making her umpteenth appearance on this list.

There are only three African women on the list: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO (no. 91), Samia Suluhu Hassan, the current President of Tanzania (no. 94), And yours truly--Me

I quote Forbes - "Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu is one of the most powerful women in global media".