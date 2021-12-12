Kenya National Day

12 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Kenya on the occasion of your national day. As you mark the establishment of Kenya as a republic and 58 years of independence, let us also celebrate the strong partnership between our two nations.

The partnership between the United States and Kenya extends beyond our governments to include our civil societies, our private sectors, and our deep people-to-people ties. Our close collaboration on shared priorities was on display during my recent visit to Nairobi, and I am confident that our work together will advance a better future for the people of the United States and Kenya.

Please accept our congratulations on this anniversary of Kenya's independence.

