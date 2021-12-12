Africa: Over 8.1 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Africa

As of December 12, 2021, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,896,262 while over 165,013,323 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 224,739 and 8,142,564 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 3,129,622 and 90,116 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 951,380 ), Tunisia ( 719,434 ), Libya ( 377,450 9 ), Ethiopia ( 373,000 ), Egypt ( 368,335 ) and Kenya ( 256,134 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.