Kenya: Be Careful, They May Betray You - Ruto Allies to Raila

Lodwar — Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have warned Opposition leader Raila Odinga of a possible betrayal scheme following the launch of his presidential bid through the Azimio La Umoja initiative.

Odinga launched his bid on Friday at a huge extravaganza attended by thousands of people and a section of leaders from various parties including President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party in his fifth stab at the top job.

But leaeders allied to Ruto said the absence of key political figures at the event should concern Odinga and those pushing for his presidency.

Those who spoke about the likelihood of betrayal were Governors Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), MPs Daniel Epuyo Nanok (Turkana West), Malachy Ekal Imana (Turkana), Joyce Emanikor (Turkana) and Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North).

Others were James Lomenen (Turkana South), Mohammed Ali Lokiru (Turkana East), Aden Duale (Garissa Town), Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu) and other leaders from Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

"It is clear Odinga has been plunged into the politics of back-stabbing, deceit and betrayal," the leaders said.

They were speaking Saturday in Lodwar, Turkana County, during the celebration of the sixth edition of the Tobong'u Lore.

"Those that have been pushing your agenda are isolating you. Go back to the drawing board and replan your politics," said the Garissa Town MP.

He noted that no one should sympathise with what Mr Odinga was going through now.

"You perpetuated the isolation of Dr Ruto from the Government. You thought that it will profit your political agenda. Unfortunately, it would not," he explained.

Duale said the place of minority communities is in national political parties like UDA. That is how they can climb up the ladder of opportunities.

Ichung'wah asked Kenyans, particularly the pastoral communities, to rally behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying they now have the rare chance to kill the culture of ethnic politics.

"It is in UDA that your needs and interests to be tackled. This is our turn to unite and transform our country," noted Kimani.

By supporting a national party like UDA, Governor Nanok said Kenyans would be avoiding falling into the trap of selfish politicians who are promoting the sprouting of small and regional parties to divide the country.

"That is why we started Tobong'u Lore; to celebrate our traditions that bring people from diverse backgrounds together," he said.

Nanok said there was nothing progressive for ordinary people in ODM.

"They are fond of violence and dividing people. That is why they even attacked a sitting woman MP in Kasarani on Friday," added the Turkana County boss.

He was supported by Governor Mandago who said it is only UDA that is made of leaders from diverse backgrounds but with solid development track-record.

Lomenen, Nakuleu and Emanikor all agreed that UDA had taken over the Turkana region.

"The party has an agenda for the small communities like us. We are firmly behind the party and its leader," observed Lokiru.

On his part, the Deputy President lauded Governor Nanok for staying firm.

He said many Governors had been threatened and blackmailed for rallying behind him.

"But do not be intimidated. Stand for the aspirations and needs of those who elected you," said Dr Ruto.

He said the celebration of Tobong'u Lore was a way of building bridges, especially in fragile regions.

"We plan to turn this into a national event," he said.