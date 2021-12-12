Nigeria: Story On Nigerian Governor's 'Questionable' Spending Wins Investigative Journalism Award

Governor Emmanuel's administration in 2019 may have budgeted N324 million as a unit price for an SUV (Toyota Prado), whereas the market price for the same vehicle was N34 million in 2020, according to the story.

Two reporters - Ekemini Simon and Abasifreke Effiong - have won the maiden edition of the Ray Ekpu Investigative Journalism Award with a joint story that exposed "several questionable and extra-budgetary expenses" of Governor Udom Emmanuel's administration in Akwa Ibom State.

The story, published in The Mail newspaper of November 2020, said the Akwa Ibom State Government in 2019 spent N5.04 billion for the maintenance of Mr Emmanuel's official jet (a Bombardier Global 500), which the paper said is triple of "the N1.4 billion approved for the maintenance of 10 aircraft in the presidential fleet for the same year".

The story also said the state government in 2019 may have budgeted N324 million as a unit price for an SUV (Toyota Prado), whereas the market price for the same vehicle was N34 million in 2020.

"More money was spent to run generators and fuel the governor's and deputy governor's cars as well as those of their family members and appointees than what was spent on capital projects for the education sector N2.10 billion in 2019," according to the story.

Akwa Ibom, with its large oil and gas deposits, is one of Nigeria's richest states. It also houses the Nigerian headquarters of the oil giant, Mobil Producing Unlimited.

The journalism award, which comes with a N500,000 prize, was presented to Messrs Simon and Effiong on Friday in Uyo at a ceremony organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, to cap the union's 2021 press week celebration.

Ken Nnamani, a former president of Nigeria's Senate, who chaired the ceremony, presented the award to the duo.

Seventeen entries from print media were received for the award, said Nsikak Essien, a former editor of the defunct Concord newspaper, who headed the screening committee.

Mr Essien said the award does not accept entries from online media. The reason for this was, however, not made clear.

Mr Simon, the joint-winner, reports for The Mail, while Mr Effiong is the managing editor of The Dune newspaper.

Their entry - INVESTIGATION: Akwa Ibom Governor, SSG in Multi Billion Naira Scandal - was funded by MacArthur Foundation, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting and Policy Alert.

The award, restricted to reporters in Akwa Ibom, was instituted by a former vice-chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Udom Inoyo, in honour of Ray Ekpu, a celebrated journalist who co-founded and edited the Newswatch magazine.

Mr Inoyo, who currently serves as an advisor to InoyoToro Foundation, a non-profit organisation that focuses on education development in Akwa Ibom, described Mr Ekpu as the "high priest of quality reporting."

'The field is ripe. The harvest I will continue'

"To be crowned in the name of the living father of the profession is a milestone I don't intend to take for granted," the co-winner of the award, Mr Simon, said in a Facebook post.

"The field is ripe," he said. "The harvest I will continue."

His co-winner, Mr Effiong, won another award as Data Reporter of Year which is sponsored by Policy Alert.

Other journalists who won awards in other categories were Harrison Essien, Judiciary Reporter of the Year; Priscilla Christopher, Community Reporter of the Year; Charity James, Environment Reporter of the Year; EnwongAbasi Inyang, Sports Reporter of the Year; and Uduak Akai, Features Editor of the Year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ima Dem of the Inspiration FM won the Broadcast Reporter of the Year, while Idongesit Ashameri of the Daily Independent won the Print Reporter of the Year.

Abigail Isaac of the Daily News Wire won the Legislative Reporter of the Year and Nsikak Essien won the Information Officer of the Year.

Passion FM, Uyo, won the Radio Station of the Year, while The Mail won the Newspaper of the Year.

The former president of the Senate, Mr Nnamani, in his remarks, praised the resilience of the Nigerian journalists in the battle for the sustenance of the country's democracy and urged them to continue to place the nation's interest above every other interest.

"I am proud of what you people are doing," Mr Nnamani said of the NUJ in Akwa Ibom.