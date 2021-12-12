Zimbabwe: ZINARA, VID, ZRP Most Corrupt State Depts - ZACC

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), Vehicle Inspection Department (VID), and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are among the most corrupt state departments, and some of the officers were pocketing at least US$200 a day from their illicit deals.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo during the International Anti-Corruption Day commemorations in Harare last week.

Matanda-Moyo said the three state entities were under surveillance by ZACC, and other law enforcement agencies.

"VID, ZINARA, and police have normalised corruption. They are now the most corrupt departments in government. We are seized with this cancer and quite a number of the employees in these state departments have been arrested in recent months," she said.

"At the Shurugwi tollgate, we had to arrest all workers stationed there as they using ZINARA swiping cards and pocketing state money. An employee would take home not less than $70 000 bond or at least more than US$200 a day.

"Police officers manning the roadblocks are also corrupt as they are taking bribes from the public. This has caused loss of life through road traffic accidents because they allow even vehicles, which are unroadworthy to pass through roadblocks.

"Some people are packed like sardines in small vehicles aiding the spread of Covid-19," Matanda-Moyo highlighted.

The former High Court Judge urged the public to desist from paying bribes to law enforcement agents as they received salaries from the government.

However, Matanda-Moyo bemoaned the low government salaries received by civil servants, but castigated corrupt tendencies by the state employees warning offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.