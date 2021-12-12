Zimbabwe: Manicaland Records 10 Rights Violations in November - Report

Manicaland province recorded a total of 10 human rights violations last November, NewZimbabwe.com can report.

In its monthly report for November, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) there was restricted partisan food distribution in Headlands and Buhera districts.

The report also noted the brazen politicisation of food distribution and Pfumvudza/Intwasa agricultural inputs in the province was largely perpetrated by Zanu PF activists against their counterparts in the largest opposition MDC Alliance.

"In Headlands, police arrested and detained Ward 32 councillor, Farai Mutokose after he stood his ground to resist and block the partisan distribution of aid after Zanu PF members had hijacked the process and attempted to deny MDC supporters maize inputs," the report said.

"The incident involved a government extension officer who had aided Zanu PF members to sideline opposition supporters in what shows a worrying conflation of state and the ruling party."

The ZPP warned that the politicisation of food and aid by Zanu PF was likely to increase in Manicaland ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 by-elections, and 2023 presidential elections.

"In Buhera, government's social welfare department aid was politicised by ZanuPF activists after the department of social welfare officers left it in the hands of the local leaders.

"This trend is likely to continue as the country goes to the 2023 election. Food and other aid is usually used as a political weapon to coerce and lure villagers into compromising on their political rights and if they are opposed to those with close proximity to power, they are then denied the aid," the ZPP said.

The human rights organisation noted Zanu PF and the police as top human rights violators in the province last November.

"In Chimanimani West, Ward 17, on 28 November 2021, according to the ZPP, the police armed with guns, baton sticks, and tear gas canisters disrupted an MDC Alliance closed-door meeting near Biriiri Business Centre," the report said.