Zimbabwe: Over 50 Zanu-PF Mash West Members Fall Sick With Suspect Covid

A ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting scheduled for Saturday was postponed indefinitely after over 50 members sent apologies they could not attend after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, which are suspected Covid-19 positive cases.

The Zanu PF provincial structure has over 180 members.

Although efforts to get a comment from the acting provincial chairperson, Abia Mujeri were fruitless, a Zanu PF insider confirmed the development.

"The PCC meeting has been cancelled after 50 or more members of the organ advised they could not attend owing to illness," the source said.

The indaba was expected to set in motion canvassing for support ahead of elections this December to choose a new substantive provincial chairperson and other committee members.

The chairperson post fell vacant in June following the elevation of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi into the party's Politburo.

Across the country, Zanu PF, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been holding mass gatherings and rallies despite government rules that not more than 100 people should attend public gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.